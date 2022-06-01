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THE TRUTH ABOUT STARBUCKS THE TEMPLE OF ISHTAR, AND CHECK OUT HOW THEY'RE SCAMMING YOU! OUTRAGEOUS
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1304 views • June 01, 2022
Coffee, coffee, coffee... Who doesn't need a little kick-start? Before you rush off to Starbucks, however, DON'T. Support a local business instead. Or, be smart and brew it yourself. Or.... DRINK WATER, lol. WHATEVER you do, don't support Starbucks---ESPECIALLY if you are a Christian.
Also, I forgot to mention this in the video, but Ishtar was the fertility goddess, and the baphomet head also symbolizes the female reproductive parts (as displayed in one short clip in this video) THAT is the connection between these symbols/icons, among other reasons.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Also, I forgot to mention this in the video, but Ishtar was the fertility goddess, and the baphomet head also symbolizes the female reproductive parts (as displayed in one short clip in this video) THAT is the connection between these symbols/icons, among other reasons.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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