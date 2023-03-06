【[email protected] 】3/4/2023：Business owner Leonardo Brito said the CCP lent Venezuela a large loan in exchange for a roughly 70-year supply of free oil. The CCP is the real threat, and people should all support the NFSC in taking down the CCP
#Venezuela #takedownCCP #NFSC
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023：企业主莱昂纳多∙布里托：中共以巨额贷款迫使委内瑞拉提供70年的免费石油，中共是真正的威胁，我们都应该支持新中国联邦灭共！
#委内瑞拉 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.