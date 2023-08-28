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Maui D.E.W: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon? Judge For Yourself..
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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339 views • August 28, 2023

Comment down below your thoughts on this.. I will be answering all comments. Let’s have a discussion about this: I am in search forT H E T R U T H


@christinacrawford5460

Aluminum has a melting point of approximately 1220°F (660°C), while the melting point of automotive glass used in car windows is typically around 1400-1600°F (760-870°C). In order to liquefy aluminum and melt car windows, you would need to subject the car to temperatures at or above these respective melting points.However, it's important to note that these temperatures are significantly higher than what is typically encountered even in intense fires. The conditions required to achieve such extreme temperatures would be extraordinary and not common in real-world scenarios.


Please give to LahainaFireFund.com


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


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Hawaii Real Estate

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Keywords
propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires
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