Maui D.E.W: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon? Judge For Yourself..
Comment down below your thoughts on this.. I will be answering all comments. Let’s have a discussion about this: I am in search forT H E T R U T H


Aluminum has a melting point of approximately 1220°F (660°C), while the melting point of automotive glass used in car windows is typically around 1400-1600°F (760-870°C). In order to liquefy aluminum and melt car windows, you would need to subject the car to temperatures at or above these respective melting points.However, it's important to note that these temperatures are significantly higher than what is typically encountered even in intense fires. The conditions required to achieve such extreme temperatures would be extraordinary and not common in real-world scenarios.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

