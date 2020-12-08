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WHAT? US & ALIENS HAVE A SECRET DEAL, TRUMP ON THE VERGE OF REVEALING [2020-12-05] - GENERAL HAIM ESHED (VIDEO)
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2363 views • December 08, 2020
WHAT? US AND ALIENS HAVE A SECRET DEAL, TRUMP ON THE VERGE OF REVEALING [2020-12-05] - GENERAL HAIM ESHED (VIDEO)
GENERAL HAIM ESHED is a respected retired general in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). He was also the former Israeli Security Chief (equivalent to USA's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), the head of Israel’s Space Defense Program (equivalent to USA's Director of NASA) for a number of years, and currently he is a Scientist and College Professor. General Eshed told The Jerusalem Post several shocking things. First and foremost that the existence of extra terrestrials is not some fable or government conspiracy theory. The second is that both the U.S. and Israel have been in contact with said extra-terrestrials for many decades now, and that President Trump was “on the verge” of publicly announcing this before the Impeachment Hearings by the Globalist DEMONrats, the worldwide Viral SCAMdemic and then the USA's Massive Election Fraud. This comes after several rounds of reports from the Pentagon, that confirmed the existence of a covert UFO identification program called “The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program”. Earlier this year the Pentagon released some video footage of live UFO encounters by US Navy and Air Force pilots, and in December 2019 PRESIDENT TRUMP created the 6th branch of the US military called "SPACE FORCE".
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
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THEY ARE HERE: NUMBER OF UFO SIGHTINGS GROWS IN 2020 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c3JXiOArdoLI/
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME I [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4JQAKw9mepRs/
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME II [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME III [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JRtzwFPpExiv/
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE 5TH KIND: CONTACT HAS BEGUN [2020] - STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n2UPduMiXbWp/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrsZP0ByFK1r/
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] - STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIbzpqpwghiv/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ON 04-27-20 THE PENTAGON RELEASES 'UFO' VIDEOS FILMED BY U.S. NAVY PILOTS - U.S. PENTAGON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hZZW3IMp23kq/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
GENERAL HAIM ESHED is a respected retired general in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). He was also the former Israeli Security Chief (equivalent to USA's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), the head of Israel’s Space Defense Program (equivalent to USA's Director of NASA) for a number of years, and currently he is a Scientist and College Professor. General Eshed told The Jerusalem Post several shocking things. First and foremost that the existence of extra terrestrials is not some fable or government conspiracy theory. The second is that both the U.S. and Israel have been in contact with said extra-terrestrials for many decades now, and that President Trump was “on the verge” of publicly announcing this before the Impeachment Hearings by the Globalist DEMONrats, the worldwide Viral SCAMdemic and then the USA's Massive Election Fraud. This comes after several rounds of reports from the Pentagon, that confirmed the existence of a covert UFO identification program called “The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program”. Earlier this year the Pentagon released some video footage of live UFO encounters by US Navy and Air Force pilots, and in December 2019 PRESIDENT TRUMP created the 6th branch of the US military called "SPACE FORCE".
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THEY ARE HERE: NUMBER OF UFO SIGHTINGS GROWS IN 2020 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c3JXiOArdoLI/
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME I [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4JQAKw9mepRs/
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME II [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bg19HVmowgZr/
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME III [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JRtzwFPpExiv/
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE 5TH KIND: CONTACT HAS BEGUN [2020] - STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n2UPduMiXbWp/
UFO CHRONICLES: ALIENS ON EARTH [2017] - LIEUTENANT COLONEL WENDELLE C. STEVENS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrsZP0ByFK1r/
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] - STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYxF9BPrCIUd/
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHC044ddK8fP/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIbzpqpwghiv/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ON 04-27-20 THE PENTAGON RELEASES 'UFO' VIDEOS FILMED BY U.S. NAVY PILOTS - U.S. PENTAGON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hZZW3IMp23kq/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
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