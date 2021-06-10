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KETO CHICKEN FLORENTINE
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30 views • June 10, 2021
Keto Chicken Florentine
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals. You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Chicken Florentine
Craving for a meal that is rich in flavor and easy to cook? Then this Chicken Florentine will definitely satisfy you!
You can prepare this hearty meal even if you struggle with cooking. Perfect to serve during dinner with your loved ones, on a cold weather too.
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 Chicken leg quarter
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Tbsp minced Shallots
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
1 cup fresh Spinach
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Procedure:
1) Melt butter in a pan then sprinkle shallots.
2) Add chicken on top of the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.
3) Add enough stock to barely cover the chicken. Bring to a simmer.
4) Cover and poach over low heat for 20-25 minutes.
5) Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
6) Reduce pan juices to approximately a quarter of a cup.
7) Add spinach and heavy cream. Simmer over low heat until sauce is slightly thick.
8) Return chicken into the pan.
9) Serve hot.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 507 kcal
Protein - 53g (44%)
Fat - 30g (53%)
Carbohydrates - 4g (3%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals. You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Chicken Florentine
Craving for a meal that is rich in flavor and easy to cook? Then this Chicken Florentine will definitely satisfy you!
You can prepare this hearty meal even if you struggle with cooking. Perfect to serve during dinner with your loved ones, on a cold weather too.
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 Chicken leg quarter
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Tbsp minced Shallots
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
1 cup fresh Spinach
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Procedure:
1) Melt butter in a pan then sprinkle shallots.
2) Add chicken on top of the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.
3) Add enough stock to barely cover the chicken. Bring to a simmer.
4) Cover and poach over low heat for 20-25 minutes.
5) Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
6) Reduce pan juices to approximately a quarter of a cup.
7) Add spinach and heavy cream. Simmer over low heat until sauce is slightly thick.
8) Return chicken into the pan.
9) Serve hot.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 507 kcal
Protein - 53g (44%)
Fat - 30g (53%)
Carbohydrates - 4g (3%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
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