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Kung Flu & You
The Bloody Truth
The Bloody Truth
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54 views • March 07, 2020
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines

Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA

the Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf

www.thebloodytruth.ca
Whether you are an active flat earther searching for a video to show someone or you are just beginning your journey to finding the truth of this world, www.thebloodytruth.ca is your one stop source for the most comprehensive collection of top notch Flat Earth videos by the best researchers in the world today. The website is easy to navigate and topics are clearly defined by category. Thebloodytruth.ca is maintained and updated daily with new content as it becomes available. Feel free to leave a comment on any video you choose. See you there!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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