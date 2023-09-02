Tactical PE 16 Year Old Warrior Stops Kidnapping & Can You Kill 7 Perps With A Pencil?

Presented on US Sports Net by:
One Shot Fight Enders!
On today's show we take a look at what one brave young warrior did to potentially save the lives of a young mother and her children. Then Damian Ross answers what I like to call a "John Wick" question: Can you kill a perp with a pencil? Get you #2's out and let's find out. Enjoy!
Video credits:
16-Year-Old Wrestling Champ Stops Attempted Kidnapping | Crimes Gone Viral | ID
Investigation Discovery
@investigationdiscovery
Can You Kill with a Pencil?
Damian Ross - The Self Defense Company
@DamianRossSelfdefense
