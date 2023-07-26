Create New Account
Una fotografia della terra piatta vale più di migliaia di parole - parte VI 21 Settembre 2017
55 Subscribers
33 views
Published 20 hours ago

Sono certo che questa traduzione vi piace. Nel link del video originale di ThePottersClay trovate i link dei precedenti episodi: https://youtu.be/z2a6g-nfQRU Buona visione. Parting Glass di Audionautix è un brano autorizzato da Creative Commons Attribution (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artista: http://audionautix.com/

Keywords
horizonflat-earthterra-piattadino-tinelli

