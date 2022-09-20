⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 20, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 20, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 High-precision attacks launched at the provisional bases of 81st Airmobile and 66th Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Chervony Oskol and Studenok (Kharkov region), 93rd Mechanised Brigade near Bogorodichnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks and 12 motor vehicles.





💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of 35th Marines Brigade of the AFU and 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novogrigorovka and Novaya Odessa (Nikolayev region) have resulted in the elimination of over 70 nationalists, more than 15 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles.





💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Ternovka and Andreyevka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen and 7 combat armoured vehicles. Moreover, the workshops of an armoured vehicle plant in Nikolayev tasked to repair the military equipment of the abovementioned formation has been destroyed.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Dolina, Tatyanovka, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Rrepublic), Lezhino, Kirovo (Zaporozhye region), as well as 49 artillery units, 142 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Seversk, Katerinovka, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), Braginovka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novozhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near Petrovskoye, Khanzhenkovo, Blagoveshchenka (Donetsk People's Republic), Molodyozhnoye, Priozyornoye, Muzykovka, Zelenovka, Posad-Pokrovskoye and Lyubimovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Kherson.





◽️ Moreover, 27 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been shot down near Donetsk, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka, Berislav, Verovka, Tomarino and Vesyoloye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 295 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,007 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 air defence missile systems, 5,038 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 839 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,403 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,719 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





⚠️ Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.





◽️ Over the past 24 hours, 5 artillery attacks launched at an electrical substation located near the power plant have been recorded.





◽️ A total of 24 artillery projectiles have been launched from Kiev-controlled Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region). One of the engineering buildings has been damaged.





◽️ AFU artillery units that had been shelling the territory of the nuclear plant are neutralised by counterfire.





◽️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.