Are We Looking At A Return Of Draconian COVID Restrictions-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUGUST 25 2023

Within hours after taking the Pfizer shot, Tim Zook was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator to help him breathe. Soon he would be dead.

Tim Zook’s last post on Facebook brimmed with optimism. “Never been so excited to get a shot before,” he wrote on Jan. 5, above a photo of the Band-Aid on his arm and his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I am now fully vaccinated after receiving my 2nd Pfizer dose.” Within hours, Tim Zook would die an excruciating death while his wife and family looked on helplessly. This needless tragedy was ‘sponsored by Pfizer’, and by all reports, we are getting ready to see a return to it possibly as soon as September.

“Behold, I have told you before.” Matthew 24:25 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we would love to be able to tell you that all the draconian end times events related to the Pandemic and the lockdowns are safely in the rear view mirror, but they absolutely are not. Here on Day 1,257 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, the ‘curve’ is starting to pull itself up from the pit it’s borne from, and we are seeing a new push for mask mandates and COVID mRNA injections. Today we look at what you can do, and should do, if these things are reimposed on us as a global society. Also, we look at the arrest and mug shot of Donald Trump, discuss his chances in the 2024 election, and a whole host of other things breaking across the front lines of the end times this week.