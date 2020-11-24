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Bury the Axis (1943)An old stop-mation World War II propaganda cartoon. This has to be my favorite propaganda ever created. Might be offensive to some. Directed by Lou Bunin.
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25 views • November 24, 2020
An old stop-mation World War II propaganda cartoon. This has to be my favorite propaganda ever created.
Might be offensive to some.
Directed by Lou Bunin., Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrFU1ekIAyyxXhuuabZvi7A
Quote "Courage is one step ahead of fear. – Coleman Young"
Might be offensive to some.
Directed by Lou Bunin., Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrFU1ekIAyyxXhuuabZvi7A
Quote "Courage is one step ahead of fear. – Coleman Young"
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