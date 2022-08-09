Miles Guo: Xi Jinping's complete confrontation with the West over Taiwan will eventually lead to a world war and become a disaster for all mankind

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8/7/2022 Miles Guo: A conversation between a friend of mine and a former senior CCP cadre in Shanghai revealed that Xi Jinping's complete confrontation with the West over Taiwan will eventually lead to a world war and become a disaster for all mankind