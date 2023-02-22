Create New Account
Follow Up To Grammar Destroys Jonathan Kleck's Genesis Fallen Angels Theory
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
Published a day ago |

Genesis 1 is specifically addressed in this video as this is everything that Jonathan Kleck bases his false doctrine on that we are fallen angels. We are not. It is decisively proven in this video, again through the use of Hebrew Grammar that Jonathan Kleck is lying about the translation of Elohim in Genesis in the Old Testament.

Keywords
genesisfalse prophetbustedelohimjonathan kleckhebrew grammarfallen angels lie

