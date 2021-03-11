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(11) How We Got Here - Ukraine and Tie Up Trump Again
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40 views • March 11, 2021
This episode explores the reasons behind the first impeachment of Donald J. Trump. All roads lead to Ukraine, from the Hunter BIden laptop and Burisma to The Big Guy taking away a $1 billion in US aid to make sure a prosecutor was fired who was investigating Burisma.
The Swamp found a way to finally bring articles of impeachment using a phone call that was leaked by a 'whistleblower'. When RussiaGate didn't work, it was time to move on to another distraction. Ukraine proved to be just that.
The Swamp found a way to finally bring articles of impeachment using a phone call that was leaked by a 'whistleblower'. When RussiaGate didn't work, it was time to move on to another distraction. Ukraine proved to be just that.
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