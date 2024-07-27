Unpacking Netanyahu’s Lies Before Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress on Wednesday was riddled with misleading claims about his country's war on Gaza.
MEE unpacks some of his claims.
Among the lies Netanyahu told Congress is that Israel is winning the war in Gaza, but if Netanyahu is keen to count victories in terms of how many Palestinians Israel has killed or how many Palestinians homes they have destroyed, Then he is comfortably ahead.
