Protest for Unity in Jenin Blocked by Security Forces

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine organized a protest in Jenin to stop the internal fighting in Jenin and its camp and to strengthen national unity in resisting the occupation, specifically at the Cinema Roundabout. The protest was suppressed and stopped by security forces under the pretext of preventing gatherings.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 21/12/2024
