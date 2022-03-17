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Globalist Agenda - Ukraine just Silently Announced it’s the First Country to implement the WEF's Great Reset. 031722
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176 views • March 17, 2022
It's not just pushing Russia in a corner, taking down Russia or control of Russia, but control of all of us.
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
Well, well, well, it looks like the country that is getting the support from all the globalist leaders and organizations was meant to be the testing ground in Europe for Mr Evil Schwab’s Great Reset...
🤮🤮🤮
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF's ‘Great Reset’ by setting up a Social Credit Application combining Universal Basic Income (UBI), a Digital Identity & a Vaccine Passport all within their Diia app.
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
Well, well, well, it looks like the country that is getting the support from all the globalist leaders and organizations was meant to be the testing ground in Europe for Mr Evil Schwab’s Great Reset...
🤮🤮🤮
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
https://mobile.twitter.com/sikhfortruth/status/1504146438007230466
Ukraine just silently announced it’s the first country to implement the WEF's ‘Great Reset’ by setting up a Social Credit Application combining Universal Basic Income (UBI), a Digital Identity & a Vaccine Passport all within their Diia app.
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