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Episode 165 - If I Were the Devil
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4 views • September 14, 2021
This episode is inspired by Paul Harvey's epic segment from 1965 called, "If I Were the Devil", where he outlined what the devil would do if he wanted to take down the United States.
In this episode, I attempt to update his nearly sixty-year-old rant with some specific and recent examples.
In this episode, I attempt to update his nearly sixty-year-old rant with some specific and recent examples.
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