Sovereign Sisters Podcast - Episode 1 - Sovereignty

Tune in to the premiere episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast hosted by Angela Atkins, Tami Haines, and Lisa Richards. In this inaugural discussion, the trio delves into the topic of sovereignty, exploring its significance in the contemporary world as they unpack what sovereignty means to them and why it matters now more than ever.
Find out more about us at https://linktr.ee/sovereignsisters
SHOW NOTE: As this is a new platform we are using, we regret any inconvenience caused by the synchronization issue between the audio and video.
