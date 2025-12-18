BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHINA’S UNRESTRICTED WARFARE: General Michael Flynn at the Indo Pacific Summit | Ep 51 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
162 views • 22 hours ago

In this episode, General Michael Flynn, speaking at the Indo Pacific Summit in Washington D.C. on December 11, 2025, discusses the concept of “unrestricted warfare,” highlighting threats posed by China, Russia, and their allies through economic, political, and cyber means. He emphasizes China’s global influence, especially its control over major ports and rare earth minerals, and warns of internal U.S. vulnerabilities, including political subversion and educational infiltration. At the summit, Flynn urged cautious alliances, calling for honesty in diplomacy, stronger partnerships, and renewed patriotism. He encouraged Americans to engage locally and uphold foundational values to counter both external and internal threats to democracy and national security.


Unrestricted Warfare and Internal Threats (00:00:00)

Historical Context of the Ukraine War (00:01:20)

Strategic Negotiations and U.S. Interests (00:03:45)

China’s Global Port Dominance (00:05:37)

Diplomacy and Deception (00:07:30)

Era of Fourth Generation Warfare (00:08:37)

War as Human Nature and U.S. Military Engagements (00:09:56)

Military-Industrial Complex and North Korean Dynasty (00:10:52)

U.S.-Korea Alliance and Global Partnerships (00:11:56)

Geography and Global Contest: Nationalism vs. Globalism (00:12:58)

Shifting Alliances and Cultural Change (00:15:02)

China’s Willingness to Sacrifice and Washington’s Farewell Address (00:17:30)

Unrestricted Warfare and U.S. Vulnerabilities (00:19:43)

Limits of U.S. Military Power (00:22:05)

Conference Recap: China’s Global Reach (00:23:06)

China’s Economic Rise and U.S. Policy (00:24:21)

China’s Influence in the Western Hemisphere (00:25:27)

Advice for Trump: Countering Chinese Influence (00:27:38)

Dependence on China for Critical Materials (00:29:44)

End of U.S. Geographic Security (00:30:19)

Communist Infiltration and School Boards (00:30:37)

Accountability in Leadership (00:33:29)

Presidential Oath and Constitutional Preservation (00:35:27)

Leftist Control of U.S. Cities (00:36:25)

Foreign Policy and the Real Target (00:38:02)

Call to Action and Hope for America (00:39:52)


unrestricted warfare, geopolitical conflicts, U.S. alliances, military strategy, General Michael Flynn, economic warfare, Ukraine conflict, China, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Flynn’s Rules of Diplomacy, military-industrial complex, North Korean dynasty, regional stability, cultural identity, entangling alliances, globalism, nationalism, sovereignty


lara logangeneral michael flynngoing rogue
