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My Testimony
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12 views • January 03, 2021
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker gives his testimony of salvation, or how God saved his soul. Preached on 12/14/2014 on www.thecloudchurch.org
NOTE: The video isn't that great on this. But, it's worth a listen, as the audio is just fine!
NOTE: The video isn't that great on this. But, it's worth a listen, as the audio is just fine!
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