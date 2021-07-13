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Dr Peter McCullough tells us the truth about the Delta Variant and the way forward
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210 views • July 13, 2021
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In response to mild media criticism of the slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Morrison has produced a plan to transition to open borders. It’s a clever plan that did the trick.
Under this clever plan, and in time, only some of us – the vaccinated - will be allowed to travel in and out of Australia and avoid the draconian restrictions of the last year and a half.
And mainstream media keep ‘schtum’ as they take the great cash bonanza from vaccine advertising.
What human rights? What deaths? What adverse effects? What early treatment?
Unfortunately, Scott Morrison’s plan won’t help even the vaccinated.
Today we catch up with Dr Peter McCullough.
Asia Pacific Today. 13 July, 2021
In response to mild media criticism of the slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Morrison has produced a plan to transition to open borders. It’s a clever plan that did the trick.
Under this clever plan, and in time, only some of us – the vaccinated - will be allowed to travel in and out of Australia and avoid the draconian restrictions of the last year and a half.
And mainstream media keep ‘schtum’ as they take the great cash bonanza from vaccine advertising.
What human rights? What deaths? What adverse effects? What early treatment?
Unfortunately, Scott Morrison’s plan won’t help even the vaccinated.
Today we catch up with Dr Peter McCullough.
Asia Pacific Today. 13 July, 2021
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