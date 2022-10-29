We Were Lied To About Vaccines ADMITS Pfizer!

MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show
OCTOBER 18, 2022
Soon after the COVID vaccines were made available to the public, we were told by the likes of Joe Biden, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Rachel Maddow that the vaccines prevented infection and stopped transmission. Yet recently, during a recent hearing in front of the European Parliament, Pfizer’s President of International Developed Markets Janine Small admitted that the company never tested the company’s vaccine for transmission. Her excuse? The company had to move at the “speed of science” to get the vaccine to market.
Jimmy and America’s Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the various ways the public was misled about the COVID vaccines and the specific instances of various public officials and media figures carrying water for Big Pharma.
