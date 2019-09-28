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Hollywood Is A Satanic Black Hole
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1475 views • September 28, 2019
Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the evil he witnessed festering in the communities of Hollywood and D.C.
Educate yourself further by tapping into the Infowars Store’s vast collection of books and movies.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=wppuu&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=Educate
Educate yourself further by tapping into the Infowars Store’s vast collection of books and movies.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=wppuu&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=Educate
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