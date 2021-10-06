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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 02 June 21 - Where's Ole?
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61 views • October 06, 2021
Unfortunately Ole Dammegard could not appear live. Professor James Fetzer did a last-minute audible and presented the latest buffoonery from deep state marionette Alex Jones--who insulted Fetz with absurd inaccuracies. Then Scott Bennett shares new insights into the Sandy Hoax by pointing out the flaws in the so-called official murder weapons. Callers joined in for a lively discussion in hour 2.
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