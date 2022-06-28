Massacre of the innocence.

It appears to be a reoccurring policy by the ruling elite of each epoch or astrological age to try and eradicate any spiritual influence, emanating from the cosmos, especially in the young. “I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination toward spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life – ‘foolish’ here, or course, in the eyes of materialists. A way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination toward spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses." 1879 Rudolf Steiner 0.18 - 3.07 : Exodus 1: Holy Bible Audio: EXODUS 1 to 40 - With Text (Contemporary English). Holy Bible channel, Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSmevXhc6IA&t=185s 6.34 - 8.48 : Watch Mark Zuckerberg's vision for socializing in the Metaverse. CNET Highlights channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9vWShsmE20&t=160s 8.49 - 9.22 : Coronavirus vaccine trials begin on infants and children. Washington Post channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JSaAAbvdiM 9.23 - 10.11 : Music : Lost in Prayer by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube music library. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com