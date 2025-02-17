Tulkarem Families Facing Forced Displacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Displaced families were forcibly displaced from their homes and relocated to neighboring areas in the Al-Rashid neighborhood. They now live-in temporary tents, vulnerable to the harsh cold and rain conditions. These families face severe living conditions, with insufficient bedding and limited resources, as they struggle to cope with the challenges of displacement.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 11/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video