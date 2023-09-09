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US Congress & Pentagon fight over UFO Disclosure, Fleet of Mexico UFOs & ET Revelations on Maui Fire
High Hopes
High Hopes
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90 views • September 09, 2023

Michael Salla


Sep 2, 2023

Topics covered in the Week in Review - Exopolitics Today Sept 2, 2023:

· Congress and Pentagon power struggle over UFO Disclosure,

· UFO fleet emerges from Mexico Volcano,

· Alien entities being seen in Peru,

· Interview with First Whistleblower on reverse engineering spacecraft,

· John Lear revelations,

· Elena Danaan on Prince Ea’s Lahaina Revelations & Assassination Attempts,

· UAP threat perceptions continue to dominate mainstream news,

· Interview with LA Marzulli,

· Pushback on David Grusch testimony,

· Official UAP website created with intervention by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks.


Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_w2m64z2JqY

Keywords
aliensvolcanocongressmainstream mediapentagonperuinterventionufo disclosureweek in reviewjohn learla marzulliexopoliticslahainaassassination attemptselena danaanmichael sallaprince eamaui firefleet of mexico ufoset revelationsfirst whistleblowerreverse engineering spacecraftuap threat perceptionsdavid gruschkathleen kicksofficial uap website
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