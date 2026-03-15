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Baby Farming & Immortality? Here’s What The Elites Aren’t Telling You w/ Emma Waters
Man in America
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From Jeffrey Epstein’s breeding schemes to clinics selling eye-color and gender selection, the elites aren’t just playing God — they’re trying to replace Him. In this episode I sit down with Heritage Foundation policy analyst Emma Waters to expose how IVF, embryo “ranking,” and transhumanist dreams of digital immortality are reshaping what it means to be human. We dig into Paris Hilton’s 20‑embryo “selection,” bogus “98% accurate” genetic testing, Jared Kushner’s claim his generation might be the first to live forever, and why America’s collapsing birth rate reveals a deeper spiritual war on marriage, children, and God’s design. Pre-order Emma's book Lead Like Jael: https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Like-Jael-Timeless-Principles-ebook/dp/B0FCG7MVZJ/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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