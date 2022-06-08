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Cannabis Events: MJ Biz Con
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10 views • June 08, 2022
The #GreenRush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST.
The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
Episode 968 The #TalkingHedge on The #GreenRush produced by Pro Cannabis Media w/ Christopher Smith of The American Cannabis Report interviews Jess Tyler, SVP Events & Sales, MJBiz & MJBizCon….
https://youtu.be/qJSINGXvYXQ
The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
Episode 968 The #TalkingHedge on The #GreenRush produced by Pro Cannabis Media w/ Christopher Smith of The American Cannabis Report interviews Jess Tyler, SVP Events & Sales, MJBiz & MJBizCon….
https://youtu.be/qJSINGXvYXQ
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