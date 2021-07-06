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How to Sterilize Groceries with a UV Light and Your Refrigerator
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74 views • July 06, 2021
How to Sterilize Groceries with a UV Light and Your Refrigerator
Video shows how to sterilize groceries (or other items) with a UV light and your refrigerator.
NOTE: UV light can be dangerous. UV light can damage your eyes and skin. Prolonged exposure may cause skin cancer. Wear safety goggles, protective clothing, and minimize any exposure to UV light. Hopefully in future videos I will show how to turn on the UV light only when the refrigerator is completely closed. Wear gloves as shown in the video to protect from viruses and bacteria when handling the groceries or other items to be sterilized and to protect hands from the UV light.
A UV light with an ON/OFF switch on the power cord outside the refrigerator can be turned ON/OFF inside the refrigerator without exposure to the UV light. An RF (radio) remote control may be able to turn a UV light ON/OFF inside the closed refrigerator, unlike a standard IR (infrared) remote control.
Items mentioned:
ROHS UV "Corn Lamp": https://www.amazon.com/Sanitizer-Disinfection-Germicidal-Restaurant-Supermarket/dp/B08LG9TX48/ref=sr_1_20?crid=1IEXUQM2MVD8O&;dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1625589690&sprefix=uv+light+san%2Caps%2C265&sr=8-20
UV Safety Goggles: https://www.amazon.com/Tool-Klean-Safety-Glasses-Protection/dp/B081BHTJT8/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=uv+safety+goggles&qid=1625589772&sr=8-2
We don't receive any sponsorship or consideration from the makers of the items demonstrated. There are many UV lights and many brands of UV protective eyewear and clothing. Do your own research and choose the best items for you.
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###
Video shows how to sterilize groceries (or other items) with a UV light and your refrigerator.
NOTE: UV light can be dangerous. UV light can damage your eyes and skin. Prolonged exposure may cause skin cancer. Wear safety goggles, protective clothing, and minimize any exposure to UV light. Hopefully in future videos I will show how to turn on the UV light only when the refrigerator is completely closed. Wear gloves as shown in the video to protect from viruses and bacteria when handling the groceries or other items to be sterilized and to protect hands from the UV light.
A UV light with an ON/OFF switch on the power cord outside the refrigerator can be turned ON/OFF inside the refrigerator without exposure to the UV light. An RF (radio) remote control may be able to turn a UV light ON/OFF inside the closed refrigerator, unlike a standard IR (infrared) remote control.
Items mentioned:
ROHS UV "Corn Lamp": https://www.amazon.com/Sanitizer-Disinfection-Germicidal-Restaurant-Supermarket/dp/B08LG9TX48/ref=sr_1_20?crid=1IEXUQM2MVD8O&;dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1625589690&sprefix=uv+light+san%2Caps%2C265&sr=8-20
UV Safety Goggles: https://www.amazon.com/Tool-Klean-Safety-Glasses-Protection/dp/B081BHTJT8/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=uv+safety+goggles&qid=1625589772&sr=8-2
We don't receive any sponsorship or consideration from the makers of the items demonstrated. There are many UV lights and many brands of UV protective eyewear and clothing. Do your own research and choose the best items for you.
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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