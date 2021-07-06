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How to Sterilize Groceries with a UV Light and Your Refrigerator
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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74 views • July 06, 2021
How to Sterilize Groceries with a UV Light and Your Refrigerator

Video shows how to sterilize groceries (or other items) with a UV light and your refrigerator.

NOTE: UV light can be dangerous. UV light can damage your eyes and skin. Prolonged exposure may cause skin cancer. Wear safety goggles, protective clothing, and minimize any exposure to UV light. Hopefully in future videos I will show how to turn on the UV light only when the refrigerator is completely closed. Wear gloves as shown in the video to protect from viruses and bacteria when handling the groceries or other items to be sterilized and to protect hands from the UV light.

A UV light with an ON/OFF switch on the power cord outside the refrigerator can be turned ON/OFF inside the refrigerator without exposure to the UV light. An RF (radio) remote control may be able to turn a UV light ON/OFF inside the closed refrigerator, unlike a standard IR (infrared) remote control.

Items mentioned:

ROHS UV "Corn Lamp": https://www.amazon.com/Sanitizer-Disinfection-Germicidal-Restaurant-Supermarket/dp/B08LG9TX48/ref=sr_1_20?crid=1IEXUQM2MVD8O&;dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1625589690&sprefix=uv+light+san%2Caps%2C265&sr=8-20

UV Safety Goggles: https://www.amazon.com/Tool-Klean-Safety-Glasses-Protection/dp/B081BHTJT8/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=uv+safety+goggles&qid=1625589772&sr=8-2

We don't receive any sponsorship or consideration from the makers of the items demonstrated. There are many UV lights and many brands of UV protective eyewear and clothing. Do your own research and choose the best items for you.


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