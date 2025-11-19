Patrick Byrne's Personal Risk and Future Plans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is Patrick Byrne, a man with devastating insider knowledge, still alive? He was told he was on a "gold star" list of people to be killed. He stays public because, as Mike Flynn advised, it's safer than being a target abroad. His goal is to see this through, then retreat to the mountains.
#PatrickByrne #Targeted #DangerClose #MikeFlynn #DeepStateTarget
