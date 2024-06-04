The one thing that Israel don't want exposed the worldwide targeting program

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit my channels
--
for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content
https://twitter.com/vinesa1982
https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/
---
Stalker letting the target know that he's the biggest target end hoaxes false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/JMTvS5R33Yj7/
Proof stalkers Car mufflers Are modified to Noise campaign Just by pressing a button When driving past the target's house A large percentage of the population are working for the state wakeup https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/Avs-20249-1:c
A must watch police making it obvious letting the target know he's on a government watch list https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWNthb4kAX0V/
An Interview With Dave Mcgowan About The Boston Bombing Hoax - Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HCg8kPTp3fQ/