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Chickens, mosquitoes and bio-warfare
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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77 views • March 11, 2021
Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter, February 25th, 2021

Further exposure of Bill Gates, his obsession with genetically modifying everything he can lay his hands on, and his secret ties to the US Army. Also exposing the corruption of Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, current director general of the WHO.

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 9/17

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