Morning Manna - Jan 6, 2026 - Proverbs 19:4-6 - Wealth, Words, and the Illusion of Loyalty 02-2026

Proverbs 19:4–6 exposes how wealth attracts companions, poverty reveals abandonment, and influence often masquerades as friendship. Riches multiply friends, while the poor are deserted—even by neighbors. False witnesses and flattering tongues chase favor, but their loyalty is shallow and self-serving. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the difference between convenience-based relationships and covenant faithfulness, warning against mistaking popularity and persuasion for truth, integrity, or genuine love.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





