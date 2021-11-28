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Omicron!! Sounds Like a "B" Rated Mexican Movie!!! Because it IS ! LOL
73marbren
73marbren
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100 views • November 28, 2021
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/tEgvHUHHQ_c

Quotation from original video description.... "You Have to see this to Believe it5.... Also I am working on the Testimony video from The ARC,, I have uploaded part of the Raw footage here and noticed there was a Problem with the TRANSFER,,,, The DATA Is Perfect on my PHONE but the Transfer seems to have changed the video COLOR drastically .....I will be working on it Until it is done"

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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