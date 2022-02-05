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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Is Money Really the Root of All Evil? 26
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10 views • February 05, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #26
Description: Is Money Really the Root of All Evil?
Is expecting money for doing spiritual work immoral? Should healing and other good works be done for free? Will money corrupt the process? Are illegal migrant workers wrong to send money back to their homeland? What is the divine perspective of inherited wealth? Where did the idea of money come from? What is the weak link in our financial system? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator weighs in about financial practices, the appeal of socialism and why humans can’t make it work. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.face
Description: Is Money Really the Root of All Evil?
Is expecting money for doing spiritual work immoral? Should healing and other good works be done for free? Will money corrupt the process? Are illegal migrant workers wrong to send money back to their homeland? What is the divine perspective of inherited wealth? Where did the idea of money come from? What is the weak link in our financial system? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator weighs in about financial practices, the appeal of socialism and why humans can’t make it work. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.face
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