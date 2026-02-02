BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SPAWNING MORE TRUTH TELLERS | 2-2-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
Show #2591


Show Notes:


Coach's Article on News With Views: https://newswithviews.com/author/dave/

Check out Adam's podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@Proverbs1813Podcast

Ray's Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWO1nOWere4

Mel's Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oZL7EYFLrY

LAN: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/

Russia Hacked the election lie: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1244684653551368

Election fraud: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1538023360615156

David Arthur's Fakebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ibelongAmenMin

Jack Posobiec clip: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1368421974610469

Men of Iron: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/kjv-wisconsin/

Ray's KJV event: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/kjv-wisconsin/



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

