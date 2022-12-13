Did The Pentagon Really 'Green Light' Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 12, 2022







Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The London Times newspaper reported on Friday that the US has given Ukraine the "green light" to fire missiles deep into Russian territory, reportedly based on lack of Russian response to previous provocations. Are the neocons-in-charge determined to destroy the world? Also today: US sends 'biggest arms dealer' back to Russia? And: Why the new military budget is a massive waste of money.



