Did The Pentagon Really 'Green Light' Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 12, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
The London Times newspaper reported on Friday that the US has given Ukraine the "green light" to fire missiles deep into Russian territory, reportedly based on lack of Russian response to previous provocations. Are the neocons-in-charge determined to destroy the world? Also today: US sends 'biggest arms dealer' back to Russia? And: Why the new military budget is a massive waste of money.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.