Exercise - Heal the world's death moment

This is an exercise we performed in the Norwegian workshop Jan 3rd 2023.
It is meant as a way to practice our telepathic skills, and getting used to the fact that we can do good in the world with our INNATE skills.
If you want to learn more, sign up for workshops and courses. We start up English workshops Jan 22nd 2023. Subscribe to newsletter to get invitation link.
Visit our website www.innate.one.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.