Exercise - Heal the world's death moment

This is an exercise we performed in the Norwegian workshop Jan 3rd 2023.

It is meant as a way to practice our telepathic skills, and getting used to the fact that we can do good in the world with our INNATE skills.

If you want to learn more, sign up for workshops and courses. We start up English workshops Jan 22nd 2023. Subscribe to newsletter to get invitation link.

Visit our website www.innate.one.





