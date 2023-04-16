Dr. Jane Ruby





Apr 15, 2023





Financial Expert and Euro Pacific Founder, Peter Schiff joins Dr. Jane Ruby for After Talk to discuss what is really happening to the dollar, the effect of jabbed healthcare on the U.S. economy, and best strategies for protecting and maximizing the value of your dollars.

Schiff Website: https://www.EuroPac.com

Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2if6bk-after-talk-peter-schiff.html



