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2021 Happy New Year | Fake Pandemic, Interdimensional Beings, Freedom & Liberty interview Dr. Q part 1
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77 views • January 02, 2021
Sam and Dr. Q discuss the fake pandemic, Interdimensional Beings, Freedom & Liberty and much more…
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2020 Year in Review, COVID19, Economic Collapse, One World Government, Agenda 21, Weaponized News, Sam Chaney, California, UN, Agenda 2030
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share & Follow & Subscribe to WeaponizedNews.Com
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
2020 Year in Review, COVID19, Economic Collapse, One World Government, Agenda 21, Weaponized News, Sam Chaney, California, UN, Agenda 2030
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