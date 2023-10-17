Create New Account
International lawyer and freedom advocate Reiner Fuellmich seized by German government in Mexico
Published 17 hours ago

(Oct 16, 2023) Breaking news from UK Column Extracts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3EN8htm0fc


Article: "Pharma/EU Cabal Set Trap For Reiner Füellmich": https://expose-news.com/2023/10/17/pharma-eu-cabal-set-trap-for-reiner-fuellmich/


Article: "International lawyer and freedom advocate Reiner Fuellmich seized by German government in Mexico": https://leohohmann.com/2023/10/16/international-lawyer-and-freedom-advocate-reiner-fuellmich-seized-by-german-government-in-mexico/


Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventsnewsmexicotrutharrestgenocidecrimes against humanityeunuremberg trialsgermanygovernment corruptionattorneycovidplandemicreiner fuellmichicic

