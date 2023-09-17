Michio Kaku On CBS: Can We Control The Weather With Trillion-Watt Lasers?

MIRRORED from CBS News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm1_TfTgUag&ab_channel=CBSNews
25 Sept 2013
This aired 9 years ago on CBS.
“Scientists and researchers may one day be able to manipulate rain and lightning using lasers. "CBS This Morning" contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about the potential future of weather.”
