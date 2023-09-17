Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michio Kaku On CBS: Can We Control The Weather With Trillion-Watt Lasers?
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3263 Subscribers
97 views
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from CBS News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm1_TfTgUag&ab_channel=CBSNews

25 Sept 2013

This aired 9 years ago on CBS.

“Scientists and researchers may one day be able to manipulate rain and lightning using lasers. "CBS This Morning" contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about the potential future of weather.”


Keywords
weather controllaserscbsmichio kaku

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket