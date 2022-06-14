Moloch Splits Israel & Destroys Food 06/14/2022

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Today we see how the Biden Administration takes a major step to roll back Trump's Jerusalem Embassy move. A U.S. Department Official will also discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations and U.S. support for a two-state solution. This means America will have a hand in splitting Israel. Pastor Stan also shares how 65 Food Plants have been destroyed in the last year. How can that be? Well he gives the answer in today's video.
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