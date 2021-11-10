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Fit atheletes dying and falling over like Flies. Have you ever in your life seen this before ? I have not. Never. Ever . So what's up ? Maybe something to do with the killer Clot Shot ?
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214 views • November 10, 2021
Pretty friggin obvious. The thumbnail pic is our pine tree at the Nature Lodge and Gardens here in Medellin. Check out the blue sky. No smog here. We live at 6400 ft in a Colombia cloud forest. Let's Go Brandon !
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