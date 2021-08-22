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FAUCI INDICTED THREE COUNTS - COLLUDING W CHINESE ON BIOWEAPON
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110 views • August 22, 2021
Anthony Fauci indicted to grand jury, 3 different indictments. Host says Hunter and Joe Biden also ALREADY indicted. Speaker goes over details, asks jurors to remain silent. States that vaccines are useless and a bioweapon. AMAZING VIDEO, MUST WATCH.
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