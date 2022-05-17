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Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) Sunday, May 15 & Monday, May 16, 2022
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71 views • May 17, 2022
Photos of the "Blood Moon" starting at 11:32pm on Sunday, May 15 thru 12:34am on Monday, May 16, 2022. Photos By Dr. John F. Montalvo, Jr.
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