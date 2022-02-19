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Pastor Greg Locke - Deliverance, Global Vision Bible Church & Living the Word!
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Pastor Greg Locke shares how God has taking Global Vision Bible Church out of 4 Walls into a huge tent, and also out of the confinement of religion and into the freedom of truly walking out the scripture in "signs that follow them that believe, they shall cast out devils!
Mark 16:17 No Fear, Full Authority, Setting Captives Free!!! Doing what Jesus said we would be doing! Hallelujah! Enjoy our talk on Deliverance.
www.GlobalVisionBC.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
Mark 16:17 No Fear, Full Authority, Setting Captives Free!!! Doing what Jesus said we would be doing! Hallelujah! Enjoy our talk on Deliverance.
www.GlobalVisionBC.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
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