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The Bride of Christ in the Jewish Wedding
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21 views • November 08, 2021
Rebecca Tolito presents at the Prophecy Club meeting. Includes many clips of the Jewish wedding to illustrate each stage as well as supporting Bible Scriptures. Will Christ's wedding to His bride be the same?
For more from the Prophecy Club, visit https://www.prophecyclub.com/.
For more from the Prophecy Club, visit https://www.prophecyclub.com/.
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